Filed Under:fatal shooting, Grand Crossing, shooting

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A man was killed when he was shot in the head and neck early Monday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 34-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle when a tan-colored vehicle pulled up and fired shots about 2:10 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago Police said.

unnamed 13 1024x682 Man Killed In Drive By Shooting In Grand Crossing

A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting about 2:10 a.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Stony Island Ave. (Credit: Tyler Lariviere/Sun-Times)

The man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

unnamed 142 Man Killed In Drive By Shooting In Grand Crossing

A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting about 2:10 a.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Stony Island Ave. (Credit: Tyler Lariviere/Sun-Times)

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2018. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch