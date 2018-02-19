CHICAGO (CBS) — With one month until the March 20 primary, six Democratic candidates hoping to unseat Gov. Bruce Rauner took part in a debate Monday, fielding questions from 50 of Illinois’ youngest voters.

Below are some of the hard-hitting questions from some of the first-time voters:

Q: “Which amendment for the U.S. Constitution best protects U.S. citizens?”

A: “Atlas, that’s a great question,” J.B. Pritzker.

Q: “How are you going to address the unpaid bills of the state of the Illinois?”

A: “Your parents probably have taught you this. If you owe someone money, you should do the right thing and you should pay them,” Bob Daiber.

I really enjoyed my conversations with @MikvaChallenge students followings today’s forum. I appreciated students recognizing my years of teaching experience. pic.twitter.com/M6BPEgOfIv — Bob Daiber (@BobDaiber) February 20, 2018

Q: “How do you provide on-the-job training to keep our job skills current and transferable?”

A: “That’s an awesome question because college isn’t for everyone,” Chris Kennedy.

Q: “As governor, what would you do to prevent school shootings without creating more security measures that make us feel unsafe?”

A: “The most important thing to do is to make sure we have the right security personnel, as far as veterans, working in the schools,” Tio Hardiman.

A: “Limit the number of guns out there. The illegal guns that are on the streets and making sure that we ban assault weapons,” J.B. Pritzker.

A: “Take the money out of the drug trade — that’s where they’re able to buy all these weapons, all these guns. Take the money out of the drug trade, legalize marijuana,” Robert Marshall.

A: “What we need is a new generation to rise up like no generation has done before,” Daniel Biss.

I was proud to participate in the @MikvaChallenge this afternoon and take questions from some incredibly bright high school students. Watch here: https://t.co/XHXRTkttAt — Daniel Biss (@DanielBiss) February 20, 2018

Illinois’ six candidates vying for the Democratic ticket fielded inquiries from some as young as eighth grade.

The students came from both city and suburban schools, and are part of the Mikva Challenge, a civic and political organization that develops youth to be empowered, informed and active citizens.