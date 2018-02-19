CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were warning people who use the Pedway about three recent robberies in the tunnels connecting the Red Line and Blue Line in the Loop.
According to a community alert, a group of five young men who frequent the CTA tunnels connecting the Red and Blue lines repeatedly have surrounded pedestrians, showed a handgun, beaten the victims, and stolen their property.
Police said the suspects struck at least three times in the tunnels at Monroe and Jackson since the end of January – around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 30, around 7 a.m. on Feb. 13, and around 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.
Authorities have released surveillance images of four of the suspects.
One man was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, and red shoes. Another one was dressed in a in camouflage pants and a dark blue jacket with a camouflage hood. A third was wearing a puffy blue ski coat, blue jeans, and tan boots. The fourth was wearing a black coat, black snow hat, faded blue jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone who recognizes the robbers should call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8384.