CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Touched by the loss of police Commander Paul Bauer, the owners of a southwest suburban bar are donating some of their profits on Sunday to a fund for him.

Reilly’s Daughter sits in a mall just across the street from the border of Chicago and heavily Irish neighborhoods with a lot of police, firefighters and other city employees.

Owner, Brendan O’Brien said when they heard about the death of Commander Bauer, they decided to donate all the proceeds from the day’s food sales to the memorial fund.

“It’s a big neighborhood, very solid – Mt. Greenwood, Beverly – everybody knows everybody and it was an easy decision, really,” O’Brien said.

Among those sitting at the bar this afternoon was Susan, who as the wife of a firefighter, said Commander Bauer’s death really hits home.

“They put their lives on the line everyday and just have to make sure that they come home, and hope that they come home. When they don’t it is heartbreaking. And everyone feels it, everyone does,” she said.

Many in the bar came because they knew about the donation and were looking for some way to help Bauer’s wife and daughter.

Sandy grabbed lunch and had been along the route of the funeral procession the day before.

“It was really moving to see everybody come together for his wife and his daughter,” she said.

O’Brien calls the donation a small token of their gratitude to his service and to all of those who serve and protect, adding it’s the right thing to do.