CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 23-year-old Glen Ellyn man has been charged with hiring an 18-year-old man to kill his parents this past weekend.
DuPage County police say a husband and wife were attacked with a hammer in their home in the 1N600 block of Park Boulevard in unincorporated Glen Ellyn shortly before 3 Sunday morning.
When police arrived, the victims gave a description of their attacker, officials say. They soon arrested a man in the area who fit that description — 18-year old Michael Targo.
Shortly thereafter, investigators determined the victims’ son, Joshua Miceli, was allegedly behind the attempted murder.
The couple survived but were seriously injured.
Prosecutors say Miceli and Targo face lengthy time behind bars if convicted.
Both suspects appeared in bond court Monday morning and are being held in the DuPage County Jail with no bond.
“I would like to praise our deputies for quickly apprehending these dangerous criminals and the investigators who were able to put the pieces together so swiftly,” DuPage County Undersheriff Frank Bibbiano said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this heinous crime and we hope for their speedy recovery.”