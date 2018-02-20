CHICAGO (CBS) — The Park Forest Tennis and Health Club was forced to close Tuesday morning, after flooding damaged their electrical equipment.

According to the National Weather Service, storms brought nearly 2.5 inches of rain to Park Forest as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The heavy rain sent water surging into the basement of the tennis club. In his 32 years at the club, manager Lee Irvin had never seen flooding like this before.

He got a call from the fire department around 4:30 a.m., after flooding set off an alarm in the club. When he walked in, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I saw the water up to the top step, and it was like a sauna inside, because the heat was so bad from just the boiling of the water, I guess,” Irvin said.

The club’s basement houses their electrical facilities, so when it flooded, the water quickly heated up.

“It’s just the electrical issue that really concerns me. I don’t know what damage is done to that,” Irvin said.

With plaques and all sorts of supplies floating in the basement, Irvin was left wondering when he’ll be able to reopen.

The club had a full schedule of activities on Tuesday before the flood, and Wednesday’s schedule was even busier.

“Tomorrow we’re supposed to full from 7 a.m. till 10 p.m.,” Irvin said. “We’re supposed to have a college match here in the afternoon. It is what it is, I guess.”

It was unclear how long the club must remain closed, or how much it will cost to repair the submerged electric grid.