CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy rains and thunderstorms overnight have caused flooding problems on several Chicago area roads, and could lead to major delays for some commuters.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning through 10:45 a.m. for most of the Chicago area, and a flood watch through late Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the combination of heavy rain and melting snow will cause flooding along some rivers in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Some rivers could see major flooding.

Rain and storms may ease briefly after sunrise, though additional rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/MnsFd7ucFB — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 20, 2018

One and a half to four inches of rain are likely for most of the Chicago region, with some areas seeing more than 4 inches by the time the storms end.

Rain and thunderstorms have continued steadily since Monday afternoon across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. There could be a brief break from the storms after 7 a.m., but more rain is expected later in the day, continuing until late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The Illinois Department of Transportation confirmed flooding caused road closures on 107th Street in Palos Hills between Kean Avenue and La Grange Road, and on 135th Street in Palos Heights between Ridgeland and Harlem avenues. In Park Forest, Sauk Trail was closed between Ashland and Western avenues, and 26th Street was closed between Euclid Avenue and Allegheny Street.

Ponding water also caused several accidents early Tuesday on Interstate 57 near Matteson, where several cars hydroplaned in the standing water. One car hit a guard rail before careening off the road. IDOT brought in large trucks to block the flooded lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-57 near the median.

Matteson Police said Governors Highway has been shut down between 212th and 219th streets due to flooding.

Officials in Lake County, Indiana, said there has been widespread flooding on streets in Crown Point and Merrillville.

Orland Park Police said Southwest Highway was closed between 131st and 135th streets, and 143rd Street was closed between Creek Crossing and Wolf roads due to flooding.

Railroad viaducts also were flooded in Joliet on Route 30 near Highland Park Road, and in Crete near Main Street and Chicago Road.

In Bolingbrook, the intersection of Route 53 and Boughton Road was closed for about two hours overnight due to flooding, but reopened by about 3:15 a.m.