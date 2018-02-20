John Fox.(Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports)

(670 The Score) John Fox was hired by the Bears with a strong reputation for turning teams around but fired after three seasons with a 14-34 record in Chicago.

A disappointing Fox tenure ended on New Year’s Day with the decision to part ways with Fox, who directed the Bears to a 5-11 mark in 2017. Fox, who turned 63 two weeks ago, was tasked with what would be an arduous rebuild.

Fox spoke publicly for the first time since being fired, to John “Moon” Mullin of NBC Sports Chicago.

“It would’ve been nice to see it through,” Fox said. “That’s kind of a bitter pill but you sort things out and move forward.

“I do think it’s closer than people think. We inherited a mess … but I felt we were on the brink at the end. I think that (Halas Hall) building is definitely different; they feel it. I do think that it was a positive.”

The Bears showed progress in Fox’s first season, going 6-10 in 2015 and winning one more game than the previous year. He had taken over a team downtrodden by Marc Trestman’s two-year tenure and oversaw the implementation of a young roster.

However, the Bears produced their worst-ever 16-game season in 2016 with a record of 3-13. Fox was given another chance after that, in part due to injuries taking their toll. The 2017 season was only slightly better, but the Bears’ 5-11 mark would be remembered mostly for six losses by one score.

The Bears hired 39-year-old Matt Nagy, formerly the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, just one week after firing Fox.

“You wish some things would’ve happened differently obviously,” Fox said, “but there was a lot positive that happened.”