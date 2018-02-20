CHICAGO (CBS) — Legionella bacteria, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ Disease, has been found at Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s Springfield office.
Officials from that office confirmed the positive test Tuesday, adding the water is not in parts of the building accessible to employees.
The news comes as health officials confirm a fourth case of Legionnaires’ at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.
During a tour of the facility Tuesday, Sen. Tammy Duckworth slammed Gov. Bruce Rauner for not following through with repairs.
“What he has failed to do is communicate accurately and completely with Sen. Durbin and myself. We stand ready to help and find the federal resources,” she said.
Duckworth says Rauner has made no formal request for money from the federal government to fix the plumbing. 13 people have died since the bacteria first showed up at the home in 2015.
Rauner has said eliminating the risk for veterans is a top priority.