CHICAGO (CBS) — As the rain continues to pour down, Lisle residents and police are preparing for the worst.
At the Lisle Community Park, sidewalks and jogging paths are submerged, with the east branch of the DuPage River rising in the distance.
In 2013, severe flooding caused homeowners in the western suburb to take on a great deal of water. As a result, the village is constantly monitoring the recent rainfall.
“We did have that in 2013, April, and also last October, so we learned significantly from there and we have put a lot of plans in place,” said Lisle Police Department Deputy Chief Ron Wilke.
Among those plans are constant social media notifications and self-serve sandbagging stations.
Zach Slusher spent part of Tuesday afternoon filling sandbags to protect his home.
“Couple year’s back when this flood happened, it got my whole house. Well, not the whole house — the basement and everything, just making sure that doesn’t happen again,” he said.
A flood watch remains in effect until 6 Wednesday morning. As the temperatures fall after midnight, the rain is expected to change to freezing rain and sleet, making for a cautious morning commute.