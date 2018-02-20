CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 52-year-old Bourbonnais woman was found dead Tuesday morning in a submerged car in south suburban Peotone.
Peotone Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Bruce Boyle says Stephanie Miller apparently lost control of her car as she was driving to work. Miller’s vehicle, a 2007 White Toyota Yaris, rolled over along southbound Illinois Route 45 south of Barr Road and into a rain-filled ditch.
Boyle says firefighters had earlier responded to several other vehicles in the same general area.
“The area we had been working in had been flooded. We had addressed two other cars in exactly the same area during that time, so this was actually a third car that was found later on when the water had gone down and exposed the car,” he said.
A total of five vehicles hydroplaned off the road and into that same ditch.
The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.