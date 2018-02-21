CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one firefighter was injured after a mayday call went out during an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
The fire started around 1:20 p.m. in a 3-story apartment building near 43rd and King.
As firefighters were responding, a mayday call went out at the scene.
Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said all firefighters were accounted for a few minutes later, and one member, a captain, was taken to Stroger Hospital in serous condition. The captain became disoriented and suffered from smoke inhalation.
The fire was struck out by about 2:15 p.m.
No one was home at the time of the fire; 8 people are reportedly displaced.