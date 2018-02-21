CHICAGO (CBS) — Pothole season is already underway, following Chicago’s recent dramatic temperature swing.
The conundrum is especially prevalent for cars entering the expressway. How is it even possible to dodge all those craters? Perhaps it’s not; casualties of pothole season continue to roll in at the Firestone Auto Care in the South Loop.
The shop’s manager, Brandon Gore, says business is up 50 percent.
“This is probably the most business we’ve seen in a while,” he said, adding that flat tires and damaged alignments seem to be the most common problems.
Hazards are everywhere throughout the city, including on Michigan Avenue and ramps underneath the Kennedy Expressway.
Nationwide, AAA says Americans spend $3 billion each year on potholes. The average cost for repair is $300.
Quick facts:
- The City of Chicago says it’s filled just about 40,000 potholes so far this year.
- If you encounter a giant crater in the street, you can report it to the city by calling 311 or by visiting this website.
- You can also file a claim for damage to your car. The city pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. It’s a lengthy process and requires extensive documentation.