CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago Cubs single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday morning and Cubs executives say this year is feeling a lot like a couple of years ago when the team won the World Series.

Cubs vice-president Colin Faulkner said there’s been an increase in interest in season tickets and smaller ticket plans this season. It’s an indication, he said, that Cubs tickets are going to be a hot commodity in 2018.

“We’re seeing tremendous interest in this season. It’s starting to feel like 2016 again,” he said.

“There’s certainly a lot of demand this year given our three straight NLCS appearances and the additions that we’ve made on-the-field to the team. There’s a lot of interest.”

But, even with that increased interest, Faulkner said there should be tickets available for every game, even the Diamond and Marquee games, which have higher ticket prices.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are promising a better all-around fan experience this season, as well.

Cubs vice-president of communications, Julian Green, said ribbon-cutting for the Hotel Zachary across from Wrigley Field should happen before Opening Day. The date has not yet been set. He said the hotel’s management team has been selected and furnishings have been going into rooms.

“I think people will be pleasantly surprised by the hotel’s design, as well as the service and the quality that they can expect,” Green said.

There will be changes inside the ballpark, too.

For the players, there will be longer and deeper dugouts and they’ll be located further down the left and right field lines.

Green also said new concession stands will open on the concourse during the season as well as a new American Airlines 1914 Club for premier ticket-holders.

And, he said, there’ll be additional restrooms.

Cubs single-game tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday at cubs.com.

In case you’re wondering, White Sox single-game tickets go on sale March 2.