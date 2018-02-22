CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says Congress needs to stand up to the gun lobby if it hopes to prevent the next mass shooting.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore has more.
Senator Durbin applauds the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida for speaking out after the horrifying shooting there.
But he says wants to look past when politicians are making speeches.
“The question is whether or not Congress will do anything about this,” says Durbin. “The only way Congress will do anything about it is when the voters decide to do something about it.”
The Democratic senator says what President Donald Trump has proposed on the device to turn a rifle into a machine gun is not enough.
“He’s proposing something that’s already underway. A review by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms as to whether the bump stocks that killed all of those people in Las Vegas Nevada should be banned,” says Durbin.
“I don’t know if ATF will judge one way or the other whether they should be. Congress by now should have passed a law to ban them. Period.”