(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)



Any savvy business owner is interested in making their business more energy efficient, especially if it promises to streamline their annual budget in both the short and the long run. As a way to start operating with this incentive in mind, consider the following options.



Smart buys

Buy office tools and resources that have been ENERGY STAR® certified by the federal government. These items not only guarantee energy efficiency, but are also EPA-backed as goods that protect the environment. Among ENERGY STAR® approved equipment are scanners, computers, monitors, fax machines and even vending machines.



Watch the weather

When heating or cooling your office, keep your thermostat at a reasonable level when the work environment is occupied. In the summer, the office thermostat should be in the mid-70s, and in the winter, the office thermostat should read between 65 and 70 degrees. In addition, remind your staff that they can also do their part by keeping an extra layer of clothing on hand to wear during the colder months and by dressing in lighter fabrics while at the job during the warmer months.



Off-duty

For energy’s sake, program your thermostat to be set even higher than usual when cooling and lower than usual when heating at night and on the weekends. Locking devices to cover your thermostat are available to keep anyone from adjusting the temperature and can be purchased to ensure this step is taken. Smart thermostats are another option.



Lighten up

Inefficient, excessive, and outmoded office lighting should be considered when making changes for energy’s sake. Among ways to rectify problematic lighting, consider switching out incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs. Add dimming and sensory technology. When possible, reduce the number of lamps currently being used on a regular basis.

The basics should also be considered. Lights should be off when not in use. Let the sun light as much of the office space as possible through the windows. Outdoor lights should be off except during nightfall.



Interior design

Design your office space in a way that works with your energy goals. For instance, if you employ the cubicle system, choose plug load controllers to multi-task. These handy work accessories employ sensors to keep track of everything from lighting, to fans, to computer monitors.





Want to learn more about saving on energy costs for your business? Contact ComEd at 1(855) 433-2700 or visit ComEd.com/Business.

For more tips, inspiration and Chicago business stories, visit smallbusinesspulse.com.

