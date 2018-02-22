CHICAGO (CBS) — Aurora police are searching for a thief who stole a French bulldog puppy from a pet store at the Fox Valley Shopping Center on Wednesday.
Police said the man picked up the puppy from its crib at Furry Babies pet store around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday while employees were waiting on other customers.
The man ran from the pet store into a department store at the mall, and out into a parking lot, where he got into a waiting silver SUV that fled the scene.
The puppy was valued at $6,000.
“All we want is our Frenchie back home safe and sound!!!!! If returned to our store within 24 hours, there will be no questions asked whatsoever!!! He is cream with bright green eyes. Please call us with ANY information!!!! 630-820-5868,” the store posted on Facebook.
Police said the suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, 5’9” to 5’11” tall, 145 to 160 pounds, with a thin mustache. He was wearing a tan baseball cap, black North Face jacket, khaki pants, black Converse high-top sneakers, and dark Aviator-style sunglasses.
The getaway vehicle was described as a silver Lincoln Navigator or Aviator, with a temporary license plate, and 22-inch chrome wheel rims.
Police said anyone with information about the theft should call investigators at 630-256-5500. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.