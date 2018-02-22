(CBS/WBBM Newsradio) — A 37-year-old man is expected to be charged in the death of a small boy in Little Village, police signaled Thursday.
Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that authorities will announce charges against Ronald Ortiz “for the brutal slaying and near decapitation of 2-year-old Mateo Aguayo.”
A news conference was set for 6:15 p.m. at CPD headquarters.
Mateo — previously identified as Mateo Garcia by the Medical Examiner’s Office — was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a residence in the 2700 block of South Avers Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have characterized the crime as domestic in nature.
A suspect was taken into custody in Kankakee County later Wednesday.