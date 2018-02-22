CHICAGO (CBS) — A little over a week after the Florida school shooting, the conversation now turns on how to prevent it from happening again.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reports on what local teachers have to say about the idea of being armed with guns.

At Chicago’s Whitney Young High School, history teacher Mike Stevenson had thoughts for those who say arming teachers might prevent school shootings.

“They are not in a position where they actually had to go through and pull the trigger with somebody else on the other end of that firearm,” says Stevenson.

Stevenson was a captain in Afghanistan and no stranger to heavy combat.

He says arming teachers is not the answer.

“It’s not as simple as point and shoot,” says Stevenson.

Still he is the exact type of individual who President Donald Trump believes could defend the nation’s students.

“You’re asking a teacher, or just a human being, to take somebody else’s life,” adds Stevenson.

Teacher Anne Michelle Boyle is also a history teacher.

She says she worries that guns would destroy any sense of security at school.

“Logistically, where would I put a gun? In my desk? On my thigh? There is no place that is good for a gun,” says Boyle.

“Think about how much training goes into the military in preparation for combat,” says Stevenson. “You’re asking us to turn schools into potential combat zones.”

A spokesperson for the Illinois State Rifle Association say they support the President’s idea but believe teachers have to go through considerable active shooter training.