It was an ugly incident at the United Center.

A few fans hurling racial insults at Washington Capitals player Devante Smith-Pelly during a game last weekend.

But now, some other Chicagoans are determined to make sure something good comes out of the bad behavior.

The African American community is underrepresented in ice sports.

But a Washington D.C. non-profit dedicated to changing that, especially in poorer communities, is now more than $23,000 richer.

Thanks to generous Chicagoans.

“We are grateful for the incredible generosity and the exposure,” says Ty Newberry of the Friends of Fort Dupont Ice Arena. “But to be honest with you, I prefer the incident never had happened.”

He’s talking about the racially charged incident that forced the removal of four Blackhawks fans from the United Center.

Cameras captured them taunting visiting Capitals winger Devante Smith-Pelly in the penalty box.

“I saw this event and was sickened,” says Chicago businessman John Simpson.

He was moved to write Chicago Tribune columnist Steve Rosenbloom with a suggestion: let’s donate to Smith-Pelly’s favorite charity.

They will touch the lives of people they never met and in a quiet way make the world a better place.

With donations as little as $5.00 dollars to as large as $10,000, Chicago pitched in.

Long time Blackhawks fans and people who never saw a game.

“Examples like this show us the world is filled with so many better people than the example set outside that penalty box during that game,” says Newberry.

The Friends of Fort Dupont Ice Arena works to reach 2,500 kids a year.

A goal now a little easier to score.

“Proving there are a lot more good people in the world than bad,” says Newberry.