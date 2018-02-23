CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight Democrats and one Republican running for Illinois Attorney General took part in a debate at the Thompson Center.
A few clashes revolved around campaign fundraising in the race.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
During the Chicago Bar Association debate, Illinois State Senator Kwame Raoul didn’t deny he’s taking campaign donations from utility companies and tobacco businesses he must deal with or regulate.
“I have accepted campaign contributions from a broad range of individuals. Not a once has a campaign contribution determined how I vote,” says Raoul.
Chicago Park District Board President Jesse Ruiz takes utility money but says the tobacco money is wrong.
“I did not take any money from anybody who’s got a pending matter before the attorney general’s office. That’s where you draw the bright line,” says Ruiz.
Candidate Sharon Fairley says they shouldn’t be taking any of that cash.
“I mean, give me a break. We’re hearing these candidates say ‘I’m going to draw the line here and I’m going to draw the line there.’ This is ridiculous,” says Fairley. “Independence is so important in this position.”