CHICAGO (WBBM Newsradio) — Several detainees got into a fight Friday afternoon on a Cook County Sheriff’s bus taking them from the Markham Courthouse to Cook County Jail.
WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
Sheriff’s Spokesperson Sophia Ansari says the fight began around 51st and the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway. The driver stopped the bus about a mile down the road and called for help.
Ansari says the fighting inmates were removed from the bus and put in other corrections vehicles and then taken to the jail.
She says no one was seriously hurt.