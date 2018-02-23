CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Now that Loyola University’s Ramblers are 24 and 5, and have won their first Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship, chances look good for an NCAA tournament berth.
Fans are hoping for sharp play and a bit of divine intervention.
WBBM Newsradio’s Bob Roberts reports.
A lot of teams are talented, unselfish and play well together.
But only one has this secret ingredient.
“I think it’s Sister Jean,” says a student.
Sister Jean Schmidt, the 98-year-old-chaplain who doesn’t mind mixing prayers for inspired play with a scouting report.
“I speak their language better and tell them who I think they need to worry about, what we need to do if we miss too many free throws the game before,” says Schmidt.
Sister Jean remembers Loyola’s 1963 NCAA crown and would love to see another.
But she says, honest, it’s not up to her.