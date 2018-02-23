SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WBBM Newsradio) — A $700 electric napkin dispenser was stolen from a White Castle in Northwest Indiana, and then it was returned with a note.

It was 4:30 in the morning at the Schererville White Castle. A group walks in, and one man walks out with an electric napkin dispenser worth $700.

That was almost two weeks ago.

Samantha Allas, assistant general manager at the White Castle, says the napkin dispenser was left at the back door Thursday night.

Man returns stolen napkin dispenser to White Castle after police issue alert. Video indicates incident is possibly alcohol related. @cbschicago at 10P pic.twitter.com/J4gwPNdywY — Greg Kelly (@CBS2Greg) February 24, 2018

“Someone rang a buzzer. There was a note attached to it that said, ‘Sorry I stole your napkin dispenser. Please don’t press charges.'”

WBBM: And will there be charges?

“No, we’re not going to press charges.”

Allas says the napkin dispenser was returned the day after security video was released showing the napkin nabber’s image.

She says immediately after the theft, the employees wondered what the man was planning to do with the electric dispenser.

“He left the cord here,” Allas said.

The crime had not been especially well thought-out, she said. Most of the group paid with credit cards, including the man who stole the napkin dispenser.