(670 The Score) Charles Tillman earned his place as perhaps the greatest cornerback in Bears history. Now, he has earned something else.
Tillman, who turned 37 on Friday, has gotten his badge and officially become an FBI agent, according to The Sporting News. He began an intense training program last year and completed it before the deadline of Friday, with the FBI requiring its agents to be younger than 37 before joining.
At the Super Bowl earlier this month, Tillman was asked how the FBI is going for him.
“Don’t know what you’re talking about,” he deadpanned.
Tillman played 12 years in a Bears uniform, earning his way to the Pro Bowl twice. In 168 games, he recorded 38 interceptions and 44 forced fumbles, which made the “Peanut Punch” famous in the football world.
In 2013, Tillman was named Walter Payton Man of the Year and has been a frequent presence in the community, including with his charity, the Cornerstone Foundation.