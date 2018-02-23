CHICAGO (CBS) — To celebrate National Engineers Week, a local university wants to make sure girls get the building blocks they’ll need to become future engineers.
UIC’s College of Engineering and the school’s Society of Women in Engineering is hosting Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day, Saturday February 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the school’s MakerSpace at 1135 South Halsted Street.
The program will promote the pursuit of engineering degrees to high school girls as well as host presentations about diverse career opportunities in engineering and other STEM (Science, Technology Engineering and Math) careers.
According to UIC, there will be presentations about the diverse career opportunities in engineering, a panel with SWE members talking about their experiences as engineering students as well as hands-on activities related to engineering.
A report from the United States Department of Commerce says women held only 24 percent of STEM jobs. Women “make up a disproportionately low share of degree holders in all STEM fields, particularly engineering.”
“This is a great way to introduce young girls to engineering and strengthen the College of Engineering’s relationship with local schools,” says Elsa Soto, Associate Director for UIC’s Women in Engineering Programs.
“We invite female students and their parents to visit our campus to partake in fun engineering projects,” says Soto.