CHICAGO (CBS) — A United Airlines plane slid off a runway during icy conditions early Friday at Green Bay-Austin Straubel International Airport.
Flight 878 from Houston to Minneapolis was diverted to Madison, Wisconsin, due to severe weather overnight, according to United. When it later took off from Madison, severe weather again forced United to divert the flight to Green Bay.
While the plane was landing in Green Bay, it slid off the runway around 3 a.m.
United said no injuries were reported, and the airline was making arrangements to transport passengers to the terminal and provide them with hotel rooms while they are booked on other flights.