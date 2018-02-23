(670 The Score) White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon won’t pitch in Cactus League play as he continues to recover from the arthroscopic surgery that he had on his throwing shoulder last September, general manager Rick Hahn said Friday.
Back in September, the White Sox announced Rodon’s timetable for a recovery would be six to eight months, so Friday’s news indicates he’s on the back end of that time frame. The White Sox expect Rodon’s first competitive action to come in extended spring training sometime in April, Hahn said. June is a rough time frame for him returning to the big leagues after he ramps up his work and conditioning before.
Rodon hasn’t experienced any complications or discomfort, Hahn said.
The 25-year-old Rodon didn’t debut in 2017 until late June after experiencing biceps bursitis. He went on to post a 4.15 ERA in 69 1/3 innings before being shut down in early September. He has a career 3.95 ERA.