(CBS) — When it comes to incredible 360-degree views of Chicago, first there was the John Hancock Observatory and then the Sears Tower’s.

Now, a new option could be on the horizon.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports.

It appears the Aon Center could be the next Chicago landmark to add an observation deck, but that’s not all. According to those who are closely following the plans, the company that owns the Aon Center also wants to install a glass elevator on the outside of the building to take visitors to the top.

The Aon Center offers amazing views of Chicago from all sides — something members of the Mid-America Club have enjoyed for six decades.

“This is a great view, and when we bring visitors from out of town, they all love it,” member Emile Karafiol says.

The proposed glass elevator on the outside of the Aon Center would carry people more than a 1,000 feet up to the 82nd floor.

Some tourists like the idea.

“You can see Millennium Park, and you can see the skyline all around and you can see the lake too,” Spring Spaeth says.

The general manager of the Mid-America Club says tourists would not be disappointed.

“The north view is my favorite view here, but if you have ever seen a sunset up here, it’s something very special to witness,” Rick Kroner says.

Plans and permits would be needed to move forward.