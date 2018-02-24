CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police say two armed robberies took place in the Austin neighborhood within days of each other.
The robberies took place in the area of Austin to Central and Madison to Fullerton, according to police.
The first one happened in the 100 block of South Mayfield on February 2. The second took place on February 17 in the 200 block of North Parkside.
In the robberies, police say, two offenders approached the victims on the street, pointed a gun and demanded the victim’s property.
Police are looking for two African-American males between the ages of 14 and 16-years-old, between 170 and 190 lbs. wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8263.