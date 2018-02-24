CHICAGO (CBS) — He’s the star of the hit show ‘Hamilton’ but he’s also an advocate for epilepsy research.
It’s a very personal cause for actor Miguel Cervantes.
“As ‘Hamilton’ came into my life, it was in the exact same time, the exact month that we found out that our daughter had epilepsy,” says Cervantes.
Cervantes and his wife Kelly were honored at Friday’s Epilepsy Foundation Gala at the Museum of Science and Industry.
He plays ‘Hamilton’ in the Chicago production.
Cervantes’ two-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a devastating form of epilepsy as a newborn.
Since then, Cervantes has used his fame from ‘Hamilton’ to help raise awareness and money for epilepsy research.