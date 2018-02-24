CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police say at least four carjackings have taken place in February.
It’s not clear how many offenders were involved.
Police says the first happened in the 200 block of North Central Avenue on February 14.
The second took place two days later in the 100 block of North Lavergne.
The third was in the 5700 block of West Chicago on February 19 and the fourth was the same day in the 200 block of South Central.
According to police, the offenders approach the victims while they are in or near their vehicles, pointed a gun and took the vehicle.
The suspects are several black males between the ages of 18 and 23-years-old weighing anywhere from 100 to 170 lbs.
Chicago police ask that if anyone has information on the crimes to call Area North Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8263.