CHICAGO (NWBBM NEWSRADIO) — A big crowd of union members from throughout the state took part in what was billed as the “Working People’s Day of Action” on the Daley Plaza Saturday.
The rally targeted Governor Bruce Rauner and the Illinois case before the Supreme Court.
A major case to heard next week could deal a big blow to public sector union membership.
More from WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser.
The sign-waving union members heard from clergy, the president of the Illinois AFL-CIO, the Chicago Federation of Labor, teachers, a firefighter and an amped-up Chicago streets and sanitation laborer named Tommy Chirillo.
“This great city of Chicago was built on union backs. And now that governor wants to strip us of all that we have? Of our livelihood? Not gonna happen,” says Chirillo. “Not on our watch!”
Jeff Maher is a Galesburg firefighter.
“And our weapon is our vote.”
The rally, one of many across the country, commemorated the upcoming 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.