CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago-based United Airlines is cutting ties with the National Rifle Association.
United joins Delta as the latest major company to do so following the deadly shooting at a Florida high school earlier this month.
Both Delta and United said Saturday they will no longer offer discounted fares to NRA members to attend their annual meetings.
The airlines have asked the gun rights group to remove any references to their companies from the NRA website.
A growing number of large companies have announced they are cutting or reducing ties with the NRA.
Rental car company Hertz will no longer offer a discount program to NRA members.
First National Bank of Omaha said it will not renew a co-branded credit card it has with the NRA.
