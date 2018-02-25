CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — As the nation debates changes to gun laws following the Parkland school shooting, Congressman Danny Davis wants to raise taxes on firearms and ammunition.
WBBM’s Nancy Harty reports.
Democratic Congressman Davis says he plans to introduce a bill to put excise taxes on bullets and guns.
The goal is to reduce sales and have the proceeds going towards the victims.
“Everyday there are individuals lined up who’ve been wounded, who’ve been shot,” says Davis. “And of course that’s costing millions and millions.”
Democratic candidate for governor Chris Kennedy joined Davis outside Mount Sinai Hospital saying bullet and gun producers should shoulder the cost.
“I think we’ve made the moral argument. I think we’ve made the religious argument. We’ve made the theological argument. We’ve made the legal argument,” says Kennedy. “We’ve made the justice argument that the violence needs to end. And today we’re making the financial argument.”
The National Rifle Association called a similar called a similar tax in Cook County unconstitutional and said it’s done nothing to make the streets safer.