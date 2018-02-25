CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of neo-Nazis were halted by police as they tried to put up a banner on an overpass in Oak Park.
The five men, with at least two who hid their faces, were told by Oak Park Police to take down the sign.
The banner faced inbound I-290 for drivers to see as they head into Chicago.
On the banner, the words “Danger: Sanctuary City Ahead” with poison skulls and “Identity Evropa.”
The organization Identity Evropa is a white supremacist group founded in 2016.
Oak Park authorities confirm they made the group take down the banner but provided no further details.