CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be extra security at Mundelein High School after a student made a threatening social media post.
Authorities are on edge after the shooting in Florida.
That post also said “Mundelein ain’t ready for this.”
A Snapchat post warned students not to come to school.
It also showed a gun.
Police and school officials found that there was no weight behind the post.
But the Mundelein School District said it did not want to take any chances.
Mundelein Police have contacted a relative of the student who made the post and say there is no credible threat to the school.
But Monday, only the front entrance of the school will be open for students.
Staff members will be able to enter on the west side using their electronic keys.
There will be a visible police presence on school grounds.
The social media post comes just days after school leaders discovered a different social media post threatening a number of schools.
That threat was made from out of state and also not credible.
And on the same day, a student reported finding a shotgun shell in the restroom.
In a statement, Mundelein High School District 120 says “Please be assured that we and the police will take every piece of information seriously to ensure a safe environment at Mundelein High School.”
The statement also mentioned there was an increase in baseless threats at schools across the country.