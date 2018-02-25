CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people are dead and at least 14 others have been injured in weekend shootings throughout Chicago.
The first took place Saturday in the 8600 block of South Michigan Avenue.
Chicago Police say on February 24, an 18-year-old man was at a gathering when he heard shots and felt pain at around 8:00 p.m.
He later died at West Suburban Hospital.
The second fatality took place in the 1100 block of West 65th Street.
It happened at approximately 8:39 Saturday evening.
The victim is described as a 27-year-old male.
The latest was early Sunday morning in the 0-100 block North Mayfield at around 3:40 a.m.
The person who died is described as a male.
His age is unknown.
According to Chicago Police, the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.