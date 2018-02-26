(WBBM Newsradio) — Last month, the Chicago police board found that two police officers violated the department’s use-of-deadly-force policy by shooting at a moving car that posed no immediate threat.

Antwon Golatte was in that car in February 2015 and was hit in the abdomen as he tried to flee during a traffic stop.

Attorney Chris Stewart says the suspensions are not enough:

“How do these people still have a job? They falsified police reports. Mr. Golatte spent 44 days in prison and over a year on house arrest because they lied. We had to fight in criminal court to get him fully acquitted and that’s not a big deal for the Chicago Police Board?”

The now-defunct Independent Police Review Authority and Supt. Eddie Johnson both recommended the officers be fired. Stewart is calling on the six-member police board to reconsider its decision.

“Everybody has to understand, no one is right all the time but the problem is and why this decision is disrespectful when you don’t hold anyone accountable, the community loses faith,” he said.

In its 27-page decision issued last month, the police board said the officers never had the authority to make the traffic stop and violated the department’s use of deadly force policy but members stopped short of recommending termination.

According to the former IPRA’s report, the two officers said Golatte drove toward them before the two fired their weapons at him. One of the officers fired three times; the other fired twice.

In the meantime, Golatte was acquitted by a Cook County jury of felony charges connected to the shooting.

“It’s been sad, heartbreaking. I just want justice,” said Golatte, who adds he’s now disabled because of his gunshot wounds.

“My whole life has changed. I still think about, years later, what if, what if, and still no justice. The officers are still home with their families even when I was in jail,” he said.

Stewart is calling on the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to file criminal attempted murder charges.

“Kim Foxx hasn’t spoken out about this, she has not brought charges against the officers,” said Danielle Pinkson, Pinkston’s Law offices, referring to the state’s attorney.

“What more does one need when we have a criminal court, we have the IPRA investigation, we have the police review board all saying the same thing? They should’ve been fired. They almost took our client’s life but he lived to tell his story. We are asking for more justice.”

Added Stewart: “It does more harm to the police officers, the good ones out there, when you don’t hold the ones that bring discredit to the department, accountable.”

Golatte filed a civil suit against the department last year.

WBBM Newsradio has contacted Foxx’s office for comment.