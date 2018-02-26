By Chris Emma–
(670 The Score) An offseason of change continued for the Bears on Monday with the releases of linebacker Pernell McPhee and safety Quintin Demps.
McPhee, 29, was the first major free-agent signing for general manager Ryan Pace. Signed to a five-year deal in 2015, McPhee played in 36 of a possible 48 games, recording 90 tackles and 14 sacks while dealing with injuries and procedures to both knees.
Demps, 32, joined the Bears last March on a three-year deal but suffered a fractured forearm three games into the season. He was designated for a return from injured reserve late in the season before the team ultimately shut him down.
The Bears also released linebacker Jerrell Freeman last week and declined a team option on Josh Sitton, their latest in cap-clearing moves.
