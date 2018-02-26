(670 The Score) The Blackhawks were sellers ahead of the trade deadline Monday afternoon, dealing forward Ryan Hartman to the Predators. In return, Chicago acquired Nashville’s first- and fourth-round picks in 2018 and 22-year-old prospect Victor Ejdsell while sending a fifth-round pick to the Predators as well.
Hartman, 23, has eight goals and 17 assists in 57 games this season with the Blackhawks. He was held out of practice Monday while the deal was finalized. The team hasn’t yet made the deal official.
Ejdsell is a forward who was under contract with the Predators while playing in Sweden. He has 17 goals and 13 assists in 44 games with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League this season.
The Blackhawks (27-28-8) were expected to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline with playoff hopes considered to be bleak. They next play the Sharks in San Jose on Thursday.