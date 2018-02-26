(670 The Score) Selling for the second time on trade deadline day, the Blackhawks dealt forward Tommy Wingels to the Bruins in exchange for a fifth-round pick on Monday afternoon, a source told 670 The Score’s Jay Zawaski.
Wingels, 29, had seven goals and five assists in 57 games this season with the Blackhawks. He was signed to the team in July and was going to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
The deal was agreed to just prior to the trade deadline at 2 p.m. Monday. Neither team has yet to make the deal official.
On Monday, the Blackhawks also traded forward Ryan Hartman and a fifth-round pick to the Predators in exchange for a first- and fourth-round pick and 22-year-old prospect Victor Ejdsell.
At 27-28-8, the Blackhawks are 11 points out of the final wild-card spot with 19 games left.