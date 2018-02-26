Bulls guard Zach LaVine drives as Raptors guard Kyle Lowry defends.(Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports)
(670 The Score) Bulls guard Zach LaVine will sit out of a road contest against the Nets on Monday night, coach Fred Hoiberg told the team’s official site.
The Bulls are doing so as part of a cautious approach following LaVine’s return to action after ACL rehab. The haven’t played him in back-to-backs this season and don’t plan to do so. After playing at Brooklyn on Monday, Chicago is at Charlotte on Tuesday.
Of course, the Bulls-Nets contest also carries with it implications in the NBA Draft lottery. The Nets (19-41) are the seventh-worst team in the league, while the Bulls (20-39) are the eighth-worst.
LaVine is averaging 17.5 points per game on 40.2 percent shooting this season.