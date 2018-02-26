(670 The Score) Bears running back Jordan Howard tweeted in the aftermath of the Eagles’ victory in Super Bowl LIIthat he, too, should follow former teammate Alshon Jeffery in making a bold guarantee.
After all, it was Jeffery — then with the Bears — who guaranteed after the 2016 regular-season finale that his team would win the Super Bowl in the 2017 season. While the question was in relation to the Bears, Jeffery later insisted he wasn’t specifying a team. Sure enough, Jeffery is a champion and Howard was considering following suit.
That brought Howard to the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Monday, when that tweet was referenced and he was given the opportunity to make a guarantee for the Bears in 2018.
“The Bears are definitely going to have a winning season,” Howard said. “We’re going to get to the playoffs. So I guarantee we get to the playoffs.”
Last season, the Bears finished with a mark of 5-11 and fired coach John Fox. The team tabbed 39-year-old Matt Nagy as its new leader, the first of many major changes expected this offseason.
The Bears haven’t made the playoffs since the 2010 campaign and last had a winning season in 2012, Lovie Smith’s final season leading the team.