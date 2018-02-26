CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chinatown was buzzing Sunday afternoon for the annual Lunar New Year Parade, but some marchers had city issues on their minds.
Nebula Li is a member of Invisible to Invincible: Asian and Pacific Islander Pride of Chicago.
“The City of Chicago has decided to spend $95 million on a paramilitary academy to train police,” Li said.
But Li and other members of the #nopoliceacademy campaign have some other ideas for where that funding could go.
“When there is money for a cop academy, there should be enough money to fund all of the high schools and all of the schools across the different neighborhoods of Chicago,” Li said. “Each day, they’re closing more schools. It’s creating a false narrative.”
“i2i” was among the dozens of organizations that took to the streets of Chinatown for the annual event.
“We’re trying to educate folks about the fact that all of this money is being spent elsewhere,” she said.
Mayor Emanuel proposed the 30-acre, Garfield Park facility to city officials last summer.