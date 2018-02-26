CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four people died, and 20 others were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend.

The most recent fatal shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood. Police said a 58-year-old man was standing near 80th and Michigan, when someone shot him in the neck, stomach, and back.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was shot in the head near Madison and Mayfield in the South Austin neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was shot several times in the upper body in the 1100 block of West 65th Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About 20 minutes earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the hip near 86th and Michigan. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody in any of the fatal shootings.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, two children were shot while sitting in a vehicle near North and Cicero avenues, when another car approached, and someone inside opened fire. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg, and a 4-year-old girl was shot in the ankle.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At least 18 other people were wounded in shootings from Friday afternoon until Monday morning.