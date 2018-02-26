(WBBM Newsradio) — Chicago Mayor Emanuel on Monday said the country has a crisis and should not miss the opportunity to do something significant about guns.
Mayor Emanuel says two weeks ago — with 17 shot and killed at a Florida high school — the country reached a tipping point.
He is pushing the Illinois General Assembly to act on gun legislation this week.
“I think there’s been a sea change, not just in Illinois but across the country,” he said at a Monday appearance.
Emanuel made his comments after being prompted by a reporter to repeat a favorite mayoral quote: “Don’t let a serious crisis go to waste.”
City officials also responded to suggestions by President Trump that some teachers could be armed.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says teachers don’t need anything else on their plate.
“Teachers should be in the school focusing on teaching our children, not focusing on securing a handgun,” he said.
The mayor has already called the idea of arming teachers “absurd.”