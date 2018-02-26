CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman in her Lakeview apartment during a home invasion Sunday afternoon.
The 24-year-old woman told police a man forced his way into her home in the 900 block of West George Street around 4:30 p.m., by kicking in the back door.
Police said the man tied her up, went through her apartment, and stole her laptop, cell phone, and car keys.
The robber fled the scene, and the woman ran to a neighbor’s apartment for help.
No one was in custody Monday morning. Area North detectives are investigating.