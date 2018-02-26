(670 The Score) White Sox prospect Jake Burger suffered an injury to his left Achilles tendon and was carted off the field after going down during Monday’s spring training game. The team announced the update to Burger’s status and will have more details Tuesday.
Burger was running to first base when he went to the ground in pain during the bottom of the third inning of a game between the White Sox and Athletics at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. He was carried off to a cart without putting any weight on his left leg before being taken off the field. The team said that Burger is under evaluation.
A third baseman, Burger was selected in the first round by the White Sox in the 2017 MLB Draft. Baseball America recently ranked him as the team’s seventh-best prospect.
The White Sox also are dealing with an injury to outfield prospect Micker Adolfo, who suffered an elbow injury last week.