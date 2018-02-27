CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA is investing in new technology in an effort to make riders feel safer on buses and trains.
The “Safe and Secure” program would add 1,000 new cameras and upgrade 3,800 older-model cameras across the CTA system to high definition models. The CTA also would invest $15 million in new lighting, and other repairs and improvements at all 146 rail stations.
Rail stations also would get new video monitors to allow staff to keep an eye on what’s going on at stations and on platforms.
New cameras also would be installed at 100 CTA bus turnarounds.
The program would be funded by increased fees for ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel was scheduled to formally announce the program Tuesday morning at a Pink Line station in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
In all, the CTA has more than 25,000 cameras; making its bus and train surveillance network one of the nation’s largest.
According to the CTA, its camera network has aided in the arrests of more than 900 people since 2011, including at least 20 murder suspects who were caught on or near CTA property.